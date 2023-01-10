It demonstrates the importance and the highest priority the Vietnamese Party and State give to consolidating and enhancing the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries.During the visit, PM Chinh and his Lao counterpart are expected to compare notes on national and international issues of mutual concern, and seek solutions to challenges in the new situation, thus contributing to peace, security, stability and development in the region and the world at large.They will discuss measures, including new, breakthrough ones, to consolidate the relations, giving a boost to the comprehensive cooperation this year.Regarding the 45th meeting of the Vietnam-Laos Inter-governmental Committee, to be co-chaired by the PMs, Hung said the two sides will look into major orientations, policies and measures to foster the collaboration in a more practical and effective manner.They are expected to sign many important documents, he said, adding that the two PMs are also scheduled to wrap up the Vietnam-Laos Friendship and Solidarity Year 2022.