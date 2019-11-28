PM's official visit to Republic of Korea
President Moon Jae-in (second R) and his spouse (first L) welcome Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and his spouse, Seoul, November 27 (Photo: VNA)
President Moon Jae-in (R) welcomes Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Seoul, November 27 (Photo: VNA)
Following the welcome ceremony, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and President Moon Jae-in hold talks (Photo: VNA)
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc holds talks with President Moon Jae-in in Seoul (Photo: VNA)
After their talks, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and President Moon Jae-in witness the signing of a number of cooperation deals between the two countries (Photo: VNA)
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc delivers a speech at the Vietnam – RoK Business Forum, Seoul, November 28 (Photo: VNA)
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc meets with representatives from leading businesses of the Republic of Korea, Seoul, November 28 (Photo: VNA)
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc addresses the meeting with representatives from leading businesses of the Republic of Korea, Seoul, November 28 (Photo: VNA)
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc meets with representatives from leading businesses of the Republic of Korea, Seoul, November 28 (Photo: VNA)