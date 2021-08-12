World Vietnam highlights need to avoid negative impacts of counter-terrorism measures Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, Vietnam's Permanent Representative to the UN, has stressed the need for a comprehensive approach to avoid unexpected impacts of counter-terrorism measures on humanitarian activities.

World German experts laud Vietnam’s initiatives to respond to maritime security challenges German experts have hailed the initiatives to respond to maritime security challenges that Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh proposed at the UN Security Council High-level Open Debate on “Enhancing Maritime Security – A Case for International Cooperation” on August 9.

World Japanese police hand over body of murdered victim to Vietnamese side Japan's Osaka Prefectural Police have handed over the body of a Vietnamese citizen, who was murdered in the pedestrian area near Ebisu bridge in Osaka city's Chuo district on August 2 evening, to the monk of a Vietnamese pagoda in Hyogo prefecture's Kobe city to perform rituals for the deceased in line with the family's wish.

World Lao official commends new mindset in bilateral cooperation proposed by Vietnamese President Vice President and General Secretary of the Laos-Vietnam Friendship Association Saykhong Saynasine has appreciated the speech that Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc delivered at the first session of the 9th National Assembly of Laos during his official friendly visit to the neighbouring country from August 9-10.