Politics Japanese PM begins official visit to Vietnam Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio and his entourage arrived in Hanoi on April 30 afternoon, beginning his two-day official visit to Vietnam.

Politics National Reunification Day marked in Canada The Canada-Vietnam Friendship Association (CVFS) held a virtual workshop to celebrate the 47th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification Day (April 30), gathering the participation of many Canadians and Vietnamese expatriates.

Politics Lao Party extends congratulations to Vietnam on National Reunification Day The Central Committee of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) has cabled a message of congratulations to the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) on the occasion of the 47th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification Day (April 30).

Politics Groups of Friends working to promote UNCLOS: Vietnamese representative The Group of Friends on the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (1982 UNCLOS) is making efforts to fulfill its targets, especially in raising public awareness of the UNCLOS and its application in the reality, Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, has said.