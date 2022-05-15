Officers and soldiers of Vietnam's Level 2 Field Hospital No. 3 leave for peacekeeping duty in Bentiu, South Sudan. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s working visit to the United Nations (UN) sends out a strong message and is an opportunity for Vietnam to affirm its foreign policy and its commitment as a friend and an active and responsible member of the international community, Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, has said.

In an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency, the diplomat added through the visit, Vietnam also highlights its policy on promoting multilateral diplomacy in the international arena.



Giang announced that the PM is scheduled to meet key leaders of the UN, thereby affirming Vietnam's contributions to the bloc's common agenda, especially in addressing global challenges.



He recalled Vietnam’s major contributions to the UN since it became a member of the organisation in 1977, including its twice holding of the position of a non-permanent member of the Security Council and twice for the position of a member of the Economic and Social Council, as well as its joining of UN mechanisms on human rights, culture, and education.



On the Vietnam-UN relations in the time to come, Ambassador Giang said the country’s position and role, consolidated and development over the past, will continue to be heightened. Vietnam will continue to make use of UN’s resources and experience in its sustainable socio-economic development and, at the same time, also continue its important contributions to the common agenda of the organisation on peace, development, and socio-economic matters.



The ultimate goal is for both the UN and Vietnam to join hands toward the noble objectives of the UN, keeping the future generations from the tragedies of wars, and bringing about peace and stability to all the people in the world, he concluded./.