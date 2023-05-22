Politics ☀️ Morning digest May 22 The following is a list of selected news summaries last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics PM Pham Minh Chinh meets with Presidents of Brazil, Ukraine Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on May 21 had separate meetings with Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, when he was attending the G7 expanded Summit in Hiroshima.

Politics Vietnam-Iran diplomatic tie anniversary celebrated in Tehran The Vietnamese Embassy in Iran held a ceremony on May 20 evening in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of the two countries’ diplomatic ties (August 4, 1973).