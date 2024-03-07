Politics Vietnamese, Australian PMs announce elevation of ties to comprehensive strategic partnership Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese announced the elevation of bilateral relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Vietnam and Australia at a press conference after their talks on March 7 morning.

Politics Vietnamese, Australian Prime Ministers hold talks Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh held talks with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese in Canberra on March 7 as part of his three-day official trip to the Oceanian country.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest March 7 The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnam, Cambodia cooperate in training signal officers Cambodian Defence Attaché in Vietnam Major General Leang Sovannara on March 6 visited the Telecommunications University (TCU) (Signal Officers Training College) in Nha Trang city, south-central province of Khanh Hoa.