Politics Singaporean parliament speaker meets Vietnam - ASEAN friendship parliamentary group’s official Visiting Speaker of the Parliament of Singapore Tan Chuan-Jin received Chairman of the Vietnam - ASEAN Friendship Parliamentary Group Bui Van Cuong in Hanoi on May 19.

Politics Renewable energy, climate action prioritised in Party official’s visit to Germany President of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics (HCMA) Prof. Dr. Nguyen Xuan Thang has been busy on his visit to Germany from May 14 – 19, with renewable energy and climate action high on his working agenda.

Politics Leaders pay homage to President Ho Chi Minh on birth anniversary A delegation of the Party Central Committee, State President, National Assembly (NA), Government and Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee on May 19 paid tribute to late President Ho Chi Minh at his Mausoleum on the occasion of his 132nd birth anniversary (May 19).

Politics Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh concludes US trip Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his entourage arrived in Hanoi on May 19, successfully concluding their trip to the US to attend the ASEAN-US Special Summit, and to make visits to the US and the United Nations.