In his working trip, PM Chinh had meetings with leaders of the UN and some of its organisations, US President Joe Biden, leading US officials, and leaders of several US cities.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh meets Vietnamese people living in the US (Photo: VNA)

The Foreign Minister said that those meetings demonstrated Vietnam’s sincerity and sense of responsibility in the process of contributing to international affairs.Regarding PM Chinh’s speeches at the Centre for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) and Harvard Kennedy University, Son said that these speeches delivered very important messages on the main views of the Vietnamese Party and State on international issues as well as affirming the country's foreign policy after the 13th National Party Congress.The messages helped US scholars, researchers and people gain a better understanding of Vietnam.The working trip by the Government leader also reaffirmed that economics and trade are an important pillar in the Vietnam-US relations. The PM attended and spoke at the Vietnam-US investment promotion conference, witnessed the hand-over of a series of cooperation agreements in various fields, and received leaders of leading US groups and overseas Vietnamese-owned enterprises.Despite his busy working schedule, PM Chinh reserved time to meet US friends and attended three meetings with Vietnamese people living in the US, which affirmed that overseas Vietnamese, including those in the US, are an integral part of the Vietnamese ethnic community.It can be said that this working trip to the US by Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and the Vietnamese high-ranking delegation is a success, contributing to the successful implementation of the country’s foreign policy./.