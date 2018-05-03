“Manifesto of the Communist Party” and the “Read the Manifesto of the Communist Party”

– The Tre Publishing House on May 3 introduced the pocketbook versions of the “Manifesto of the Communist Party” and the “Read the Manifesto of the Communist Party” to mark the 200th birth anniversary of German philosopher Karl Marx (May 5) and 170 years since the manifesto was born.With the size of 9x12.5cm, the small edition provides readers with easier access.The Manifesto of the Communist Party is an 1848 political pamphlet by German philosophers Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels. It is an essential document for those who want to learn about Marxism.The version is published by the Tre Publishing House in Vietnamese and English.Meanwhile, the “Read Manifesto of the Communist Party” work, compiled by Associate Professor and Doctor Vu Tinh, former Vice Rector of the Vietnam National University Ho Chi Minh City’s University of Social Sciences and Humanities, provides an overview of the manifesto.This is the remake of the “Study the Manifesto of the Communist Party” work compiled by the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union and scientists, and first introduced in 1998.-VNA