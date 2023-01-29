Culture - Sports Hue preserves craft villages for socio-economic and tourism development The ancient capital of Hue in central Thua Thien-Hue province has for many years managed to preserve craft villages which have become destinations for tourists from both at home and abroad.

Culture - Sports Reviving horse racing tradition in Lao Cai’s Bac Ha Bac Ha horse racing festival was recognised as a national intangible heritage on May 31, setting the scene for the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai to foster preservation of its distinctive north-western cultures.

Videos Vietnamese artist marks Lunar New Year with thousands of carved cats ​ According to Vietnamese custom, each year corresponds to an animal (also known as a mascot). For the 2023 Lunar New Year of the Cat, many unique products bearing images of cats have been introduced to the market.