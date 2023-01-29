Poetry Day to take place next month at Thang Long Citadel
The Vietnam Poetry Day will be held next month in Hanoi's Thang Long Imperial Citadel with new activities, according to organisers.
Vietnam Poetry Day 2019 (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - The Vietnam Poetry Day will be held next month in Hanoi's Thang Long Imperial Citadel with new activities, according to organisers.
It is the first time this annual cultural event will take place in the citadel, which is a UNESCO World Heritage of Vietnam, after 18 years being held at Van Mieu (Temple of Literature) and three years of hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
With the theme of "Nhip dieu moi" (New Rhythm), the 21st edition carries the wish that after the country has overcome the pandemic, life returns with a "new rhythm, momentum and confidence" along with the recovery of the whole economy, culture and society to approach a "future full of hope for good things", said Nguyen Quang Thiều, President of the Vietnam Writers' Association (VWA).
It is expected to open on the occasion of the new year's full moon celebration which falls on January 15 of the Lunar calendar or February 5, 2023, with more events to be organised in new and attractive ways, organisers announced at a recent press conference.
Within the framework of the day, there will be activities such as a seminar hosted, poem recitals, and talk shows about poetry./.