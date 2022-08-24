“Exhibition: In the Footsteps of the General” includes 110 poems by teacher, poetess and journalist Nguyen Thi My Dung, who had the opportunity to meet and write many poems about the general over more than 20 years.

The poems are divided in three parts, with the first themed “Way to the historic victory of Dien Bien Phu” recreating the scenes of the military campaign under the command of General Giap. The second, themed “General in the hearts of the people”, features the simple and everyday moments of the legendary general. And the third, “Shining for Thousands of Years”, demonstrates the sentiments and respect of the people for the general.

The exhibition also contains various photos by the Vietnam News Agency, journalist Tran Hong and Dung herself on the Battle of Dien Bien Phu in 1954 as well as those capturing moments at exhibitions on the renown general in Hanoi in 2021 and Dien Bien early this year.

The 120-page book, in Vietnamese and English, was published by the Vietnam News Agency Publishing House./.

