Poland Independence Day market in HCM City
An art performance at the event. (Photo: VNA)HCM City (VNA) – The Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organisations (HUFO) held a get-together on November 20 to mark the 104th anniversary of Poland’s Independence Day (November 11, 1918-2022), showing goodwill and a wish to promote the friendship between people in the city and Poland.
At the event, Chairman of the city’s Vietnam-Poland Friendship Association Nguyen Dang Cuong highlighted that Vietnam and Poland share many similarities in the struggle for national independence and sovereignty with many great victories.
The Vietnamese people always remember that Poland is one of the first countries to recognize and establish diplomatic relations with Vietnam, and has supported Vietnam during its struggle for national independence and re-unification in the past as well as national construction and defence later, Cuong said.
He affirmed that the people in Vietnam in general and HCM City in particular have, and will do their utmost to further develop the fine traditional relationship between the two countries.
The Polish Consul in Hanoi Adriana Pajecka said the relations between Poland and Vietnam are developing soundly, and the activities organized by the HUFO and HCM City’s Vietnam-Poland Friendship Association have been contributing to further deepening the relations.
She expressed a hope that there will be more events introducing the land, people, culture and history of Poland to people in HCM City, helping increasing mutual understanding and solidarity between the people of the two countries./.