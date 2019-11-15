Poland’s independence day marked in HCM City
At the get-together (Source: VNA)
HCM City (VNA) – The Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organisations on November 15 hosted a get-together to celebrate the 101st anniversary of Poland’s Independence Day (November 11).
Speaking at the event, Chairman of the Vietnam-Poland Friendship Association Nguyen Dang Cuong said Vietnam and Poland have many similarities in the history of struggle for independence and national sovereignty.
Poland was one of the first countries to establish diplomatic ties with Vietnam, and always supported Vietnam in its resistance wars for national independence and territorial integrity.
People of Vietnam in general and HCM City in particular always want and will do their best to further develop the traditional relationship between the two nations, he said.
For his part, Vice Ambassador of Poland to Vietnam Maciej Doszynski said Poland has been preparing many culture and art exchange programmes to mark the 70th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries in 2020, and many events will take place in HCM City.
He revealed that his country plans to re-open direct air routes to Hanoi and HCM City, which is expected to promote economic and culture cooperation, and people-to-people exchange between Vietnam and Poland.
He said he hopes the teaching of Polish language will be expanded from Hanoi to HCM City in the coming time, contributing to enhancing mutual understanding and solidarity between the two peoples./.