Police bust cross-border smuggling ring in Ho Chi Minh City
Tran Quoc Vinh, a suspect in the smuggling case.(Photo courtesy of the Ministry of Public Security )
HCM City (VNA) – The Ministry of Public Security said on December 28 that the investigation police had uncovered a smuggling ring in Ho Chi Minh City and prosecuted four people in connection with the case.
On December 17, the police detected three trucks carrying some 20 billion VND (865,000 USD) worth of goods, which were on transit via Tan Son Nhat International Airport, to No.20, Cong Hoa street, Ward 12, Tan Binh district. The drivers of the three vehicles - Tang Thanh Lam, Dao Van Tinh and Thai Hong Tuan – along with Tran Quoc Vinh were caught red handed while they broke the customs’ transit seals on the vehicles and unloaded the products.
According to initial investigation, the ring removed the customs seals to get the goods for selling in the country, and replaced them with cheaper or out-of-date products for exporting to Cambodia via Moc Bai International Border Gate in Tay Ninh province.
The police force also seized nine customs declarations of DMT Service Co.,Ltd, listing the goods as shampoo, shower gel and wine. However, the firm’s three trucks were found carrying electric products, clothes and household appliance.
On December 26, the police launched a criminal case against the smuggling, and issued arrest warrants for Tran Quoc Vinh, Dao Van Tinh and Thai Hong Tuan. Decisions were also made to prosecute those three along with a fourth person named Dinh Van Ben.
The case is under further investigation./.