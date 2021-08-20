Tat Thanh Cang (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – The Investigation Agency of Ho Chi Minh City Police said on August 20 that it has concluded its investigation into violations found at Tan Thuan Investment and Construction Co. Ltd.



The agency proposed the municipal People’s Procuracy prosecute 10 persons including Tat Thanh Cang, former Vice Secretary of HCM City’s Party Committee; Tran Cong Thien, former General Director of Tan Thuan company; Nguyen Van Minh, former Chairman of the Board of Members of the company; and Tran Tan Hai, former Deputy General Director of the company.



Others are Nguyen Thi Ngoc Bich, former chief accountant of the company; Nguyen Hoang Viet, former supervisor of the company; Nguyen Xuan Tung, former head of General Sales Department; Pham Van Thong, former deputy chief of the city Party Committee Office; Huynh Phuoc Long, former head of capital trade and investment management division under the city Party Committee's Office; and Phan Thanh Tan, former deputy chief of the City Party Committee's Office.



They are accused of "violating regulations on the management and use of State assets, causing losses " in line with Article 219 of the Penal Code.



In 2018, inspectors detected violations related to the transfer of Phuoc Kien residential area projects in the city’s outlying district of Nha Be and Riverside residential area project.



Thien was found not following regulations on price setting in connection to a land transfer at Phuoc Kien residential area project, resulting in losses of over 167.8 billion VND (7.3 million USD). Regarding Riverside residential area project, his infringement has led to damage of over 81 billion VND to the municipal Party Committee's budget.



Minh and other former officials of Tan Thuan company are responsible for the company’s violations.



According to the investigation agency, Cang didn’t report to the city Party Committee’s Standing Board but himself allowed the transfer of land at Phuoc Kien residential area project at a price much cheaper than market value, causing losses of 167.8 billion VND to the municipal Party Committee’s budget.



Thong, Tan and Long had to bear the responsibility along with Cang, the agency said./.