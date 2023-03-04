Police forces of Vietnam, Cambodia record fruitful crime fight cooperation
Vietnamese Minister of Public Security Gen. To Lam (R) and Cambodian Deputy PM and Minister of Interior Samdech Krolahom Sar Kheng sign the two ministries' 2023 cooperation plan on March 4. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security and the Cambodian Ministry of Interior reviewed the results of their 2022 cooperation plan and signed a new one for this year at a conference in Hanoi on March 4.
Vietnamese Minister of Public Security Gen. To Lam and Cambodian Deputy PM and Minister of Interior Samdech Krolahom Sar Kheng co-chaired the event.
Looking back on cooperation results last year, the officials said the two sides maintained sharing information about the international and regional situations related to their countries’ national security and social order and safety, supported each other at international and regional forums, and coordinated to guarantee security and safety for important political events in each country, including the 40th and 41st ASEAN Summits and related summits in Cambodia.
Vietnam also actively put forth coordination programmes and plans to crack down on crimes, especially in the two countries’ border provinces.
In 2022, despite certain difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the two ministries’ police forces boosted cooperation in crime prevention and control such as exchanging information and verifying requests related to criminals on international wanted lists via INTERPOL, ASEANAPOL, the diplomatic channel, specialised departments, and the police forces in border provinces, thereby obtaining some significant results in crime fight.
Wrapping up the conference, the Vietnamese and Cambodian officials signed the cooperation plan for 2023 between their ministries./.