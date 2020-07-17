Business Reference exchange rate up 9 VND on July 17 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,235 VND per USD on July 17, up 9 VND from the previous day.

Business Malaysia potential post-COVID-19 export market of Vietnam Malaysia could become one of the biggest export markets in ASEAN for Vietnam, especially in the post-pandemic period, a city official said at a meeting in HCM City on July 16.

Business Vietnamese enterprises overcome difficulties in Cambodia Many Vietnamese businesses or Vietnamese-owned enterprises are still thriving in Cambodia despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, creating thousands of jobs with stable incomes.

Business Viettel should work towards higher standing in Asia: NA leader Viettel is a strong brand and should maintain its No. 1 position in Vietnam’s telecom sector while improving its standing in Asia, National Assembly (NA) Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan said at a working session with the group in Hanoi on July 16.