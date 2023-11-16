Business E-commerce Week , Online Friday 2023 to support Vietnam products The 2023 E-commerce Week and Online Friday, Vietnam's largest online shopping programmes of the year, are slated to begin later this month, heard a press conference held by the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) on November 16.

Business Vietnam urged to redefine competitive advantages to attract UK investment Vietnam needed to redefine its competitive advantages in the new period to be ready to receive foreign direct investment flows from the United Kingdom (UK), experts have said.

Business Repayment pressure on corporate bonds to peak next year Total corporate bonds set to mature in 2024 will reach 329.5 trillion VND (13.5 billion USD), the highest in three years, according to a report by the Ho Chi Minh City Real Estate Association (HoREA).

Business President attends roundtable connecting Vietnamese, US businesses and localities President Vo Van Thuong attended and delivered a speech at a roundtable connecting Vietnamese and US businesses and localities in San Francisco on November 15 afternoon (local time) as part of his trip to attend the APEC Economic Leaders’ Week and bilateral activities in the US.