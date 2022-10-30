Society VinGroup leader not in exit ban list: Spokesperson Chairman of VinGroup Pham Nhat Vuong is not in the list of people banned from traveling abroad, and the firm is operating normally, according to Lieut. Gen. To An Xo, Chief of the Office and Spokesperson of the Ministry of Public Security.

Society Nearly 800 join “Race for Green Life” Nearly 800 runners, both professional and non-professional, joined a 5km race around the Hoan Kiem Lake in the very heart of Hanoi on October 30 morning.

Society Plans for Lunar New Year holiday submitted to PM for approval Options for the amount of days at the Tet (Lunar New Year) festival have been submitted to Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh for approval, said the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA).