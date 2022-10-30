Policy supporting people affected by COVID-19 reviewed
The Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA) has been tasked with coordinating with relevant ministries and agencies in collecting reports and recommendations of the Ministry of Planning and Investment (MoPI) related to evaluating the performance of the Government’s policy to support people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - The Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA) has been tasked with coordinating with relevant ministries and agencies in collecting reports and recommendations of the Ministry of Planning and Investment (MoPI) related to evaluating the performance of the Government’s policy to support people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to the MoPI’s report, the implementation of the support policy under Resolution No. 42/NQ-CP has basically met requirements and principles set by the Government and the National Assembly Standing Committee.
Most of the poor and near-poor households and other beneficiaries of social allowances, people affected by the pandemic, and those whose income has been sharply reduced have received support (Photo: VNA)
Most of the poor and near-poor households and other beneficiaries of social allowances, people affected by the pandemic, and those whose income has been sharply reduced have received support.
The policy was implemented without recording phenomenon of advantage taking, wrong spending and relevant violations.
The Government’s COVID-19 policy has created a basis for localities to proactively and flexibly issue their own support policies.
The implementation of the resolution has helped State management agencies gain experience to better the development and implementation of support policies in order to deal with similar urgent situations in the future more effectively./.