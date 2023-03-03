Polish films screened across Vietnam this month
The poster of the film week (Photo: Vietnam Cinema Department)Hanoi (VNA) – Cinema lovers in Hanoi, Thue Thien-Hue and Ho Chi Minh City will be treated to interesting Polish feature films this month as part of a cultural exchange programme jointly held by the Vietnam Cinema Department and the Polish Filmmakers Association.
Aiming to boost mutual understanding and friendship between the two countries, the Polish Film Week in Vietnam is set to screen five films, including ‘Sonata’, ‘The Getaway King’, "Papazazzi Love", "Songs about Love" and ‘Solid Gold’.
They are scheduled to be shown to audiences free-of-charge at the National Cinema Centre (NCC) in the capital from March 11 to 15, in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue from March 15-19, and in the southern metropolis HCM City from March 18-22.
People can obtain tickets to these screenings at the official sites of NCC at https://chieuphimquocgia.com.vn/ and of the CineStar at https://cinestar.com.vn/./.