Culture - Sports Project helps bring classical and folklore music closer to students Solla Music, a project combining classical music and folklore music, has recently been launched with the aim of helping students aged from 12 to 16 years towards music and engage in meaningful social activities.

Culture - Sports Vietnam, RoK eye high football cooperation potential The K.League 2 footbal tournament in the Republic of Korea (RoK) has freshly started with the participation of Vietnamese young players – Van Toan in the jersey of Seoul E-Land FC, and Vu Minh Hieu and Nguyen Canh Anh both in Cheonan City FC.