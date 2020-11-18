Polish painter expresses love for Vietnam
Artworks inspired by flora and landscapes in Vietnam by Polish painter Marta Kisiliczyk are on display at the Hanoi-based Vietnam Fine Arts Museum.
Polish painter Marta Kisiliczyk at her exhibition (Photo: baoquocte.vn)
The exhibition entitled Transformation, which includes 17 paintings, is part of the celebration of the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Poland and Vietnam.
Speaking at the opening ceremony, Deputy Foreign Minister To Anh Dung thanked Kisiliczyk for her affection for Vietnam and its people.
According to him, Vietnam and Poland have had a friendly relationship throughout the 70 years since the two countries established diplomatic relations on February 4, 1950.
Vietnam is the third-biggest partner of Poland in Southeast Asia while the country is the largest trading partner of Vietnam in central eastern Europe.
The two countries' two-way trade turnover in 2019 reached nearly 2 billion USD.
Polish ambassador Wojciech Gerwel emphasised the significance of the celebration, expressing his delight at the opening of Transformation in Hanoi.
At her new solo exhibition, painter Kisiliczyk presents her abstract impressions on beautiful Southeast Asia’s nature, particularly of Vietnam.
Born and educated in Poland, Kisiliczyk completed her master's degree in painting and textile art at the Academy of Fine Arts in Krakow, where she enjoyed success at joint and solo exhibitions.
Following that, she lived in London for over a decade to reach a broader audience, establishing herself in one of the world’s most important art markets.
The painter’s deep connection with nature has been an endless and exciting source of inspiration for her art.
Pursuing a passion for travel, she has spent the last few years travelling the world discovering new landscapes and honing her perception of the natural world that inspires her oil paintings and murals.
She is currently living in Vietnam, which has become a home to her for more than a year now.
Transformation will run until November 19./.