Culture - Sports Job game show begins on VTV Season two of the TV game show on employment, Whose Chance? (Co Hoi Cho Ai?), is being aired on Vietnam Television’s channel 3 (VTV3) at noon every Saturday.

Culture - Sports Vietnam still in negotiations on hosting F1 Grand Prix next year The Vietnam Grand Prix Limited Liability Company (VGPC) is engaging in negotiations with the Formula One (F1) World Championship organisers on the holding of the race in Vietnam next year, a representative of the company has said.