Society PM sends condolences to families of victims in UK Right after the Vietnamese Embassy in the UK and the Foreign Ministry reported that the police of Essex announced there were Vietnamese people, unidentified yet, in the incident that saw 39 people died in a lorry in a region northeast of London, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc from Bangkok sent his deep condolences to the bereaved families.

Society Two detained for suspected engaging in organising illegal emigration One person has been prosecuted and detained while another was arrested urgently in the central province of Ha Tinh for suspected involvement in organizing, brokering illegal emigration in the province, provincial police said on November 1.

Society NA Chairwoman meets with outstanding intellectuals, scientists National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan on November 1 met with 112 outstanding intellectuals and scientists who are in Hanoi for a ceremony to honour them.

Society HCM City launches school milk programme More than 300,000 kindergarten and first-grade students in 10 HCM City districts will benefit from a school milk programme launched on October 31.