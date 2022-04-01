Politics Egyptian President welcomes Vietnam-Egypt friendship, cooperation Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi said he hoped Vietnam and Egypt will actively maintain the friendly and cooperative relations when he received the letter of credentials presented by newly-appointed Vietnamese Ambassador Nguyen Huy Dung in Cairo on March 31.

Politics Association plans to work for stronger Vietnam-Japan ties The Vietnam-Japan Friendship Association (VJFA) of Vinh Long province plans to increase activities to further develop bilateral ties and popularise the solidarity and friendship between the two countries, heard the association's second congress on March 31.

Politics Party chief holds phone talk with German Chancellor Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and German Chancellor and leader of the German Social Democratic Party Olaf Scholz agreed to direct the promotion of the countries’ cooperation in the fields of mutual interest in their telephone conversation held on March 31.

Politics Vietnam, Thailand should work together closely in post-pandemic recovery: PM Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh hosted a reception for Thai Ambassador to Vietnam Nikorndej Balankura in Hanoi on March 31, during which he underlined the need for Vietnam and Thailand to work together closely in post-pandemic recovery and socio-economic development, especially in strengthening economic connectivity and maintaining supply chains.