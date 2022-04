An overview of the meeting. (Photo: VNA)

– The Politburo held a meeting on April 1 to discuss a project to review the 10-year implementation of a resolution issued by the 11th-tenure Politburo on orientations and tasks for the development of the Hanoi Capital Region in the 2011-2020 period.Members of the Politburo recognised Hanoi’s achievements after a decade of implementing the resolution, with economic growth of 6.83 percent per year, higher than the national's average, and a rising position and prestige in the country and region. The building and rectification of the Party and political system has been implemented effectively.However, they also pointed to a number of shortcomings in the work, with some uncompleted targets. The city has yet to serve well as an economic centre of the region, while its connectivity with other localities remains poor, they said.In order to promote the region’s role as a leading political-administrative hub of the whole country and a large international cultural, science, education and economic centre as well as a development motivation for the region and the whole country, Politburo members agreed to issue a new resolution on the development orientations and tasks until 2030 with a vision to 2045.Under the new resolution, by 2030, Hanoi is expected to become the first locality to have completed the industrialisation and modernisation. By 2045, the city is hoped to become a globally-connected city with high living conditions and comprehensive growth to the same level with leading cities and capitals in the region.The Politburo asked the Party Organisation, administration and locals of Hanoi to stay united and determined to work with central ministries, sectors and agencies as well as other localities to effectively implement the resolution. The Politburo underlined the need to make comprehensive adjustments to the Capital Law to meet the development requirements of the capital city in the new situation.Addressing the meeting, Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong said that the city should be deeply aware of its special important position and role.