Politics Minister suggests Vietnam, Venezuela forge investment, trade ties Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son suggested Vietnam and Venezuela enhance their trade and investment ties at a reception for Deputy Foreign Minister of Venezuela Capaya Rodriguez in Hanoi on July 8.

Politics Ways sought to step up relations between Vietnamese, German localities Vietnamese Ambassador to Germany Vu Quang Minh was on a visit to the city of Wernigerode on July 6 – 7 to seek ways to enhance ties between the German city and its Vietnamese sister city Hoi An and potentially other cities and provinces in Vietnam.

Politics Politburo, Secretariat of Party Central Committee look into major national matters The Politburo and the Secretariat of the Party Central Committee convened a meeting in Hanoi on July 8 to look into major national matters, the international situation in the second quarter and the first half of this year, as well as key tasks in the coming time.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on July 8 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on July 8.