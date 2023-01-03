Politburo issues resolution on development of HCM City
Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong on January 2 signed off the Politburo’s Resolution No 31-NQ/TW on orientations and tasks for the development of Ho Chi Minh City by 2030, with a vision to 2045.
The resolution clarified the viewpoint that building and developing a civilised and modern HCM City is an important political task of the entire Party, people, army, and political system, especially the local Party organisation, administration, and people.
Priority must be given to perfecting regulations and policies and creating favourable conditions to make breakthroughs in mobilising combined strength and capitalising on the city’s potential, advantages, and strategic location so as to boost its fast and sustainable development.
HCM City must firmly uphold its role as a big economic, cultural, educational - training, and scientific - technological hub, its important political position in Vietnam, as well as its influence on the development of the southeastern region and the southern key economic region. It is also envisioned to soon become a centre of economy, finance, services, culture, education - training, science - technology, and innovation in Southeast Asia and Asia while having its competitiveness comparable to global cities’.
The viewpoint also includes strongly combining socio-economic development with cultural development, environmental protection, defence and security safeguarding, and external relations; building a united, clean, and comprehensively strong Party organisation and political system; and bringing into play diplomacy, public consensus, self-reliance, and revolutionary traditions.
The first electric bus route in HCM City officially opened on March 9, 2022. (Photo: VNA)The resolution targets that by 2030, HCM City will have become a civilised, modern, humane, dynamic, and creative city with high-quality human resources; a modern service and industrial city; a locomotive in terms of digital economy and digital society; and a centre of economy, finance, trade, culture, education, and science - technology of the country. It is set to intensively and extensively integrate into the world and hold an outstanding stature in Southeast Asia.
The city is expected to post annual growth of 8 - 8.5%, per capita gross regional domestic product (GRDP) of about 14,500 USD, and contribution of 40% to Vietnam’s gross domestic product (GDP) by 2030.
By 2045, HCM City is set to have become comparable to major cities around the globe; an economic, financial, and service centre of Asia; an attractive destination in the world; the nucleus of the HCM City region and the southeastern region; a growth engine of Vietnam; and a magnet for international financial institutions and enterprises. Besides, the local economy and culture will have also developed and residents had high living standards, according to the resolution./.