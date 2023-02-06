Politics New recruits sent off in ceremonies for military service Ceremonies to see young people off for military service were held in 30 towns and districts of Hanoi on February 6.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on February 6 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Ambassador promotes cooperation between France's Saintes and Vietnamese localities Vietnamese Ambassador to France Dinh Toan Thang recently paid a working visit to Saintes, a city in southwestern France, to promote cooperation between the city and Vietnamese localities and attended the Vietnamese Culture Day.

Politics Improvement of consular services to continue: official The diplomatic sector will continue improving public consular services, both at home and abroad, to contribute to the common efforts in post-pandemic recovery and development, an official has said.