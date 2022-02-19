Politics Vietnam, EC strengthen cooperation in climate change response Executive Vice President of the European Commission (EC) Frans Timmermans on February 18 expressed his wish to step up cooperation with Vietnam in climate change response to implement outcomes of the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow, the UK.

Politics Vietnamese, French localities strengthen ties Vietnamese Ambassador to France Dinh Toan Thang recently held a meeting with Tonino Panetta, Mayor of Choisy-le-Roi city, during which the two sides agreed to deepen their traditional relationships through cooperation programmes in all fields.

Politics Foreign Minister attends AMMR via videoconference: Spokeswoman Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son led a Vietnamese delegation to attend the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting Retreat (AMMR) in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, from February 16-17 via videoconference, spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang said at a press conference in Hanoi on February 17.