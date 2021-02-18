Politburo, Secretariat of Party Central Committee hold first session
The Politburo and Secretariat of the 13th-tenure Party Central Committee held their first session in Hanoi on February 18 to discuss key tasks for the first quarter and the policy for purchasing and using COVID-19 vaccines.
Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong chairs the first session of the Politburo and Secretariat (Photo: VNA)
The Politburo and Secretariat asked Party Committees at all levels to focus on leadership and direction and offer all possible support to fight the pandemic, considering it a task of top priority.
The Politburo and Secretariat highlighted the need to realise the Resolution adopted by the 13th National Party Congress right from the beginning of the year as well as the Politburo’s Directive on the elections of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and the People’s Councils at all levels for the 2021-2026 tenure.
Speaking at the event, Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong urged every agency, sector, and unit to build their own action plans for this year, initially for the first quarter, to conduct policies adopted at the 13th National Party Congress.
He called for the successful organising of the elections of deputies to the legislature and People’s Councils at all levels; focusing on socio-economic development and political and external affair tasks as assigned; firmly safeguarding border sovereignty and territorial integrity; and ensuring political security and social safety and order.
At the event (Photo: VNA)The Politburo and Secretariat agreed to use State budget and other sources to purchase vaccines. The use of vaccines must be in line with the law and recommendations from the World Health Organisation (WHO) and manufacturers.
They also called for the stepping up of the study and production of COVID-19 vaccines at home that meet international standards and can adapt to new variants./.