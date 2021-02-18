Politics Vietnam supports, congratulates new WTO leader: Ambassador Ambassador Le Thi Tuyet Mai, head of the Permanent Mission of Vietnam to the United Nations, the World Trade Organisation (WTO) and other international organisations, has affirmed that Vietnam together with ASEAN member states and other WTO members support and congratulate Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala on her election as WTO General Director.

Politics Condolences to Argentina over former President’s passing Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong on February 17 cabled a message of condolences to President of Argentine Alberto Fernandez over the death of former President Carlos Menem.

Politics Army lauded for efforts in maintaining social order during Tet festival Senior Lieutenant General Phan Van Giang, Politburo member, member of the Central Military Commission’s standing board, Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) and Deputy Minister of National Defence, on February 17 said the army has closely coordinated with the public security force in maintaining political security and social order during the Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday.

Politics Front leader commemorates late President Ho Chi Minh President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee Tran Thanh Man on February 17 offered incense in tribute to late President Ho Chi Minh at House No. 67 in the Presidential Palace’s area on the occasion of the traditional Lunar New Year (Tet).