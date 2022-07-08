Politburo, Secretariat of Party Central Committee look into major national matters
Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong chairs the meeting. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The Politburo and the Secretariat of the Party Central Committee convened a meeting in Hanoi on July 8 to look into major national matters, the international situation in the second quarter and the first half of this year, as well as key tasks in the coming time.
The event was chaired by Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong.
A report delivered at the meeting showed that during the reviewed period, thanks to efforts by the entire Party, people and army, the country has reaped achievements across all spheres, from socio-economic development and COVID-19 prevention and control to national defence, security, external relations, Party building and rectification, and the fight against corruption and other negative phenomena.
The gross domestic product (GDP) grew well, inflation was brought under control, major economic balances were ensured, and the domestic monetary market remained stable, according to the report.
Noted results were also seen in budget collection, trade-services, the number of international tourists, foreign direct investment (FDI), the number of new enterprises, and the labour market.
The successful organisation of the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) last May contributed to raising Vietnam’s position and reputation in the region, and promoted the image of a friendly and safe nation that has effectively adapted to COVID-19.
External activities have also helped to enhance relations and political trust, and deepen cooperation and friendship between Vietnam and neighbouring countries and traditional friends.
The Politburo and the Secretariat pointed out challenges in the time ahead including the complex developments of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, strategic competition between major powers and soaring fuel prices, which could hamper Vietnam's economic recovery and development.
They asked agencies to quickly, effectively, practically and comprehensively implement national target programmes, the programme on socio-economic recovery and development, another on pandemic prevention and control (2022-2023), and resolutions adopted by the legislature.
Ministries and agencies should perfect regulations on the import of drugs and medical equipment, and take solutions to consolidate policies for health workers.
They also called for expanding external relations and urged ministries and agencies to keep a close watch on the regional and global situation to put forth suitable measures ensuring national interests and security.
The ministries and agencies need to issue guidelines regarding the fight against corruption and other negative phenomena in line with Regulation No. 32-QD/TW of the Politburo./.