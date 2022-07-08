Politics Ways sought to step up relations between Vietnamese, German localities Vietnamese Ambassador to Germany Vu Quang Minh was on a visit to the city of Wernigerode on July 6 – 7 to seek ways to enhance ties between the German city and its Vietnamese sister city Hoi An and potentially other cities and provinces in Vietnam.

Politics Politburo issues disciplinary warning against former official of HCM City The Politburo issued a disciplinary measure against the Party delegation to the People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City (2016-2021 tenure) and its former Secretary Nguyen Thanh Phong on July 8.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on July 8 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on July 8.

Politics Vietnamese firms interested in Cuban market: Ambassador Many Vietnamese investors are interested in the Cuban market and hope to make contributions to the Caribbean country, stated Vietnamese Ambassador to Cuba Le Thanh Tung during a meeting with leaders of Cuban western province of Artemisa on July 7.