Politics Inspection work helps improve Party building quality Party inspection work has produced many important results since the beginning of the 12th tenure, contributing to improving the quality of Party building, building a healthy social environment for socio-economic development and strengthening trust in the Party and the State.

Politics Deputy PM meets officials from countries at UNSC open debate Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister (FM) Pham Binh Minh had meetings with countries’ leaders and foreign ministers that took part in a ministerial-level open debate held by the UN Security Council (UNSC) in New York on January 9.

Politics Workshop looks at Vietnam-India cooperation potential The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Indian Embassy in Vietnam held a workshop in Hanoi on January 9 to discuss the two countries’ cooperation potential in various fields.