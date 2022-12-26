Politics Vietnamese, Cambodian legislatures look to step up cooperation A workshop to share experience between the National Assembly of Vietnam and the Cambodian parliament took place in the central city of Da Nang on December 25.

Politics Second NA extraordinary session to discuss important matters The second extraordinary session of the 15th National Assembly (NA) will open on January 5, 2023, with an agenda full of many important issues, according to a conclusion of the NA Standing Committee.

Politics Conference reviews external information service in 2022 The Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information and Education hosted a national conference to review the external information service and communications about seas and islands, border demarcation and marker planting, and border management in 2022 in Ho Chi Minh City on December 24.

Politics Top 10 significant events that shape Vietnam in 2022 GDP growth faster than expected, border reopening, and fuel shortages in many localities are among the top 10 events that shaped Vietnam in 2022, as selected by Vietnam News Agency.