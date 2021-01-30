Politics St. Petersburg webinar marks 71st anniversary of Vietnam-Russia ties The Committee for External Relations of St. Petersburg on January 29 hosted a webinar to mark the 71st anniversary of diplomatic ties between Russia and Vietnam (1950-2021).

Politics Canadian friends admire Vietnam for development achievements The Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) is an “architect” of great achievements in economic development, building democracy and enhancing the country’s position on the international arena, Steve Rutchinski of the Canada-Vietnam Friendship Society (CVFS) has said.

Politics National Party Congress continues working on personnel affairs The 13th National Party Congress continues discussing personnel affairs on the fifth working day on January 30.

Politics Vietnam attends APF General Assembly The Vietnamese sub-committee has urged the International Organisation of La Francophonie (OIF) and the Parliamentary Assembly of the Francophonie (APF) to bolster the exchange of information and experience among French-speaking countries and parliaments in addressing negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.