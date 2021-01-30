Political parties of Russia, India, Japan congratulate 13th National Party Congress
The 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam has 1,587 delegates representing over 5.1 million Party members nationwide (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Political parties of Russia, India and Japan have sent congratulatory letters to Vietnam on the occasion of the ongoing 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV).
In its message, the United Russia Party said that the 13th congress is not only an important milestone in Vietnam’s Party and State building cause, but also lays a foundation to continue developing the country’s economy, consolidating political stability and expanding international relations, for happiness and prosperity of Vietnamese people.
The effective cooperation between the United Russia Party and the CPV will continue to develop, contributing to fostering the Vietnam-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership, it added.
In its greeting letter, A Just Russia party also affirmed that the 13th congress is an extremely important event for the CPV and the Vietnamese people.
The reliable partnership between Vietnam and Russia, which has been nurtured by generations of leaders and peoples of the two countries and challenged through years, is a valuable asset that needs to be maintained and developed.
The National People's Party of India affirmed in its message that the India-Vietnam relationship has been lifted to a new height, with both countries setting forth a common vision on peace and prosperity.
The India-Vietnam comprehensive strategic partnership is a step forward in this vision, the party said.
Meanwhile, through its congratulatory letter, the Liberal Democratic Party of Japan (LDP) extended its gratitude to Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and other Vietnamese leaders for their contributions to strengthening friendship between the two countries as well as between the LDP and CPV.
Fostering the sustainable development of the two parties’ relations will serve as a foundation for the two countries’ friendship as well as the strong development of the Japan-Vietnam extensive strategic partnership for peace and prosperity in Asia, added the LDP./.