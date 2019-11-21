Environment Valuable birds migrate to Bac Lieu province More and more rare birds have flocked to the Bac Lieu bird sanctuary, according to its management board.

Environment About 500 snakebirds discovered in Dong Nai province A flock of 500 darters, a species at risk of extinction, have been found at a tourist site in Buu Long ward, Bien Hoa city, the southern province of Dong Nai.

Business Vietnam urged to promote circular economy Vietnam should act fast to switch to the circular economy, heard a workshop on promoting the no-carbon circular economy held in Hanoi on November 12.

Environment Hanoi’s agencies requested to stop using single-use plastics The Hanoi People’s Committee has asked all of its organisations and agencies to refrain from using plastic bags and single-use plastics starting from this month.