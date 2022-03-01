Hotline: (024) 39411349
Pomelo blossoms decorate Hanoi streets

In these days of early March, when the cold is swept away and the sunlight has come, pomelo blossoms are in full bloom.
VNA

  • Pomelo blossom baskets have appeared on Hanoi’s streets and at its market stalls, bathing the capital in a sweet scent. (Photo: VNA) 

  • Pomelo blossoms bring a very unique feature with their pure fragrance, attracting people like ecstasy that no one can forget once bathing themselves in that fragrance. (Photo: VNA)

  • The buds of the blossom are small, just the size of longan, but once blooming their fragrance travels a long distance and lasts for a long time. (Photo: VNA)

  • The signature aroma of pomelo flowers will also linger in one’s mind when passing by the pomelo flower baskets of the vendors. (Photo: VNA)

  • Admiring pomelo petals with their milk-like white colour slowly opening on strong woody branches is really an experience out of this world. (Photo: VNA)

