Pomelo growers busy with harvest for Tet

Pomelo orchards in Phu Dien (Bac Tu Liem district, Hanoi) are now harvesting their fruit to meet the needs of customers during the upcoming Lunar New Year holiday, or Tet.
VNA

  • Dien is a famous pomelo variety of Dien village in Phu Dien ward, Bac Tu Liem district, in Hanoi. Dien pomelos are usually small in size, with golden skin, small seeds, and a sweet favour. They are popular among Vietnamese customers. (Photo: VNA)

  • On average, each Dien pomelo tree over 7 years old can yield 50-70 pomelos. Perennial and large trees can yield more than 100 each. (Photo: VNA)

  • This year’s output is higher and the fruit is also more beautiful than in the previous year. Small-scale traders have visited pomelo orchards over the last month to order the fruit. (Photo: VNA)

  • According to experienced pomelo growers, the older the tree, the more fragrant and delicious the fruit is. (Photo: VNA)

  • Dien pomelo does not need much water. The dry weather can actually help yield sweeter fruit. (Photo: VNA)

