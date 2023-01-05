Pomelo growers busy with harvest for Tet
Dien is a famous pomelo variety of Dien village in Phu Dien ward, Bac Tu Liem district, in Hanoi. Dien pomelos are usually small in size, with golden skin, small seeds, and a sweet favour. They are popular among Vietnamese customers. (Photo: VNA)
On average, each Dien pomelo tree over 7 years old can yield 50-70 pomelos. Perennial and large trees can yield more than 100 each. (Photo: VNA)
This year’s output is higher and the fruit is also more beautiful than in the previous year. Small-scale traders have visited pomelo orchards over the last month to order the fruit. (Photo: VNA)
According to experienced pomelo growers, the older the tree, the more fragrant and delicious the fruit is. (Photo: VNA)
Dien pomelo does not need much water. The dry weather can actually help yield sweeter fruit. (Photo: VNA)