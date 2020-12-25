Society Vietnam News Agency debuts 2021 interactive calendar The Vietnam News Agency (VNA) debuted its first-ever new year interactive calendar on December 25, which allows users to review events in 2020. ​

Society Vietnam home to 513 social housing projects for workers Vietnam has 513 social housing projects for workers, 249 of which with 5.2 million sq.m of floor area are completed, or 41.7 percent of the plan, according to figures from the Ministry of Construction.

Society Long An to undertake more water supply projects The Mekong Delta province of Long An will carry out 31 water supply projects in 2021- 25 to benefit nearly 28,900 rural households.