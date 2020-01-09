Business Cement, clinker exports set record for second consecutive year Vietnam exported about 34 million tonnes of cement and clinker worth more than 1.39 billion USD in 2019, up over 148 million USD as compared to the previous year.

Business Vietnam’s seafood exports up 8 percent last year Vietnam’s seafood export value reached 3.2 billion USD last year, a 8-percent increase from a year earlier, the highest rate ever, according to the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers.

Business Mekong Delta farmers expect good harvest of Tet flowers Farmers in the Cuu Long (Mekong) Delta region are expected to have a good flower and ornamental plant harvest, as well as good prices, for the Tet (Lunar New Year) festival, which falls on January 25.

Business Insurance industry forecast to keep thriving in 2020 The insurance industry aims to maintain a high growth rate of 18.42 percent this year, gaining revenue of 188.73 trillion VND (8.1 billion USD), according to the Ministry of Finance’s Insurance Supervisory Authority (ISA).