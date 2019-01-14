Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

– A programme to make chung cake (square, glutinous rice cake) for disadvantaged communities will take place at the Vietnam National Village for Ethnic Culture and Tourism from January 24-26, said the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism (MCST) on January 14.The annual event is designed to support disadvantaged people and Agent Orange/dioxin victims in the central Quang Tri province and Hanoi, as well as ethnic minority communities in the poorer communes of Thai Nguyen province in the north, on the occasion of the upcoming Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday.About 700 gift sets containing chung cakes, rice, confectionery, and clothes will be presented to poor people.Additionally, artisans from Uoc Le traditional craft village in Hanoi’s Thanh Oai district will join in the event and teach participants how to make the cake.A Neu pole (a tall bamboo tree with red garment strips) was also recently erected at the village. The Neu pole is believed to ward off ghosts and demons from entering the community during Tet. It also directs ancestors seeking the path home for the Lunar New Year holiday. The custom is also practised in some other Asian countries besides Vietnam.Previously, the MCST announced that various cultural and art activities are set to be held at the village throughout January.The events are designed to introduce festivals and customs at the beginning of the year, as well as the traditional activities of various ethnic groups during Tet. They will feature nearly 100 members of 14 ethnic groups at the village. –VNA