Pop singer and composer Pham Dinh Thai Ngan from HCM City will represent Việt Nam at the MTV Europe Musc Awards (MTV EMA) 2022. (Photo courtesy of the producer)

HCM City (VNS/VNA) - Pop singer Pham Dinh Thai Ngan from Ho Chi Minh City will represent Vietnam at the MTV Europe Music Awards (MTV EMA) 2022.



Ngan’s MV, Em Nghi Sao Ve Viec Yeu Anh? (What Do You Think About Loving Me?), will compete for the title Best Southeast Asia Act at MTV EMA 2022.



He will be competing with singers from Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, and the Philippines.



Ngan won the title Favourite Artist at MTV Fan Choice 2022 in Vietnam for the MV Em Nghi Sao Về Viec Yeu Anh? released in February. He received 300,000 votes from MTV Vietnam fans.



The MV has attracted more than 838,138 views on YouTube.



Ngan composed and wrote the lyrics for the song Em Nghi Sao Về Viec Yeu Anh? , which combines pop with dance music.



The 29-year-old Ngan began his career in HCM City in 2014 after competing at The X Factor Vietnam, a Vietnamese version of the UK-based TV music talent show called The X Factor.



He become a phenomenon after singing soundtracks for the blockbuster titled Mat Biec (Dreamy Eyes) by Vietnamese-American director Victor Vu.



The film was listed among the industry’s top 10 blockbusters earning more than 127 billion VND (5.5 million USD) at the box office in 2019. It was chosen by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism to compete in the Best Foreign Language Film category at the Oscar Awards ceremony in March 2021.



He is working on a music project of Indie and rap.

Young singer Le Phan, known as Wren Evans, will be sent by MTV Vietnam to compete for the title Best Music Video at the Asian TV Awards 2022. (Photo courtesy of the producer)

The MTV EMA 2022 awards presentation ceremony is expected to be held in Dusseldorf in Germany in November. The event will celebrate the work of global artists with awards and performances from international music icons.



Another young singer, Le Phan, known as Wren Evans, will be sent by MTV Vietnam to compete for the Best Music Video at the Asian TV Awards 2022.



He will be competing with singers from China, the Republic of Korea, Japan, Singapore, Indonesia, the Philippines, Malaysia, Thailand, Qatar, New Zealand, and Australia.



Phan won the Best Music Video at MTV Fan Choice 2022 for his latest MV called Gap May (Lucky), a production on pop and rap.



The MV was released in January and has attracted more than 4.3 million views on YouTube./.