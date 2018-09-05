Pop idol My Tam performs at the cultural festival Vietfest Seoul 2018 at Gwanghwamun Plaza, Seoul, on September 2. (Photo from the singer’s facebook)



- Pop star My Tam’s free concert, Moi Tinh Dau My Tam - 1st (The First Love), will be held at the Jangchung Arena in Seoul, the Republic of Korea, next month.The event aims to serve Vietnamese expats and students in the RoK.Tam, known as the Queen of Pop in Vietnam, will sing before an expected audience of 8,000.Many of the singer’s fans in HCM City and provinces are expected to fly to their idol’s biggest-ever overseas show.Tam will sing pop and dance songs that made her famous for two decades.Highlighted songs will include Dau Chi Rieng Em (Not Only Me), Dung Hoi Em (Don’t Ask Me) and Nguoi Hay Quen Em Di (Forget Me), which were released late last year and have become top hits on local music forums and websites.These songs are on the singer’s latest album, Tam 9, ranked 10th on the Billboard’s World Albums chart during the third week in January according to sales data compiled by Nielsen Music.The CD has sold more than 20,000 copies.Tam will also perform in the international 2018 DMC Festival at Digital Media City in Sangam, Seoul, on September 9.She was invited to sing by the event’s organiser, MBC, one of the RoK’s television and radio network companies.The 2018 DMC Festival will take place from September 5 to 9. It will include various street festivities and five different concerts.Tam sang at the cultural festival Vietfest Seoul 2018 at Gwanghwamun Plaza, Seoul, on September 2.The event attracted nearly 10,000 people, mostly Vietnamese who live and work in Korea.Tam, a native of Da Nang city, studied at the HCM City Music Conservatory. She worked as a professional singer when she was at school.In 1999, she signed an exclusive contract with Vafaco, the city’s leading music producer. Her first single album, Nhe Anh (You), became a recording phenomenon in the local market.Her top hit, Mai Yeu (Love Forever), helped the singer bring home the Bronze Medal at Asian Golden Singers Festival in China’s Shanghai in 2001.She was the first Vietnamese singer who signed a contract with the Korean entertainment company, Nurimaru Pictures.She was selected to the list Global Pop Sensations You’ve Never Heard Of by the American-based ABC News in 2010.In 2012, she received the prize Best Asian Artist at Mnet Asian Music Awards in Hong Kong by the Korean-based Mnet Television.One year later, she won the Best Southeast Asia Act at MTV Europe Music Awards.Tâm, who sings in Vietnamese and English, now works as a singer, songwriter and music producer.She has released nine albums, and owns the studio MT Entertainment and fashion label Nightingale.Her charity fund, My Tam Foundation, was launched in 2008 and has supported many poor children and students.Tam’s concert, Moi Tinh Dau My Tam- 1st, is expected to include two shows at 4pm and 8pm at Jangshung Arena on October 20.-VNS/VNA