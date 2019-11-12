Pop star Noo Phuoc Thinh to perform at ASEAN Fantasia 2019
Vietnamese pop star Noo Phuoc Thinh will perform at the ASEAN Fantasia 2019 at the Chanwon Veledrome in Busan, the Republic of Korea (RoK), on November 24.
Vietnamese pop star Noo Phuoc Thinh (Photo: VNA)
HCM City (VNS/VNA) - Vietnamese pop star Noo Phuoc Thinh will perform at the ASEAN Fantasia 2019 at the Chanwon Veledrome in Busan, the Republic of Korea (RoK), on November 24.
The event is part of the ASEAN-RoK Commemorative Summit 2019, which will open in Busan in November 27.
The singer will share the stage with famous singers from countries in the region, including singer PSY and the girl band BoA of the RoK. Noo will sing "I’m Still Loving You" from his latest MV.
“I will introduce a taste of Vietnamese pop,” said the 30-year-old.
Before singing at the ASEAN Fantasia 2019, Noo will perform at the concert V.Heartbeat Live in Seoul on November 16.
He will sing the hit "Mai Mai Ben Nhau" (Together Forever) with a dance group of 20 artists.
V.Hearbeat Live will be organised at the Gocheok Sky Dome which has 25,000 seats. It will feature famous Korean music bands such as Monsta X, ITZY and Stray Kids.
The concert will be broadcast live via the V.LIVE channel as well as other popular TV channels like MBC MUSIC or MBC Every1.
Noo began his professional career in HCM City in 2009 when he was at university. He quickly became a star.
His major hits include "Mat Em" (Losing You) and "Chi La Giac Mo" (Just A Dream).
He has released eight albums and more than 30 MVs.
He has won several music awards presented by prestigious organisations, including a Cong Hien (Devotion) Awards for the Singer of the Year by the Van Hoa & The Thao (Culture & Sports) newspaper in 2016 and five Mai Vang (Golden Apricot) Awards for Best Singer by Nguoi Lao Dong (Laborer) newspaper between 2013 and 2017.
Last year, Noo held two live concerts in Hanoi and HCM City.
His latest MV, "Thuong Em La Dieu Anh Khong The Ngo" (I Love You without a Doubt) released in January has attracted more than 27 million views on YouTube./.