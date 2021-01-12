Pop stars to perform in TV show to welcome spring, Tet
Dozens of singers will perform in a special music TV show next week to welcome Spring and Lunar New Year festival which falls on February 12 this year.
Pop Star Lam Truong at a special TV show (Photo: VNA)
HCM City (VNS/VNA) - Dozens of singers will perform in a special music TV show next week to welcome Spring and Lunar New Year festival which falls on February 12 this year.
The event, called Xuan Ve Mien Trung (Spring in the Central Region), will feature pop stars Lam Truong and My Le, young singers Lan Phuong and Thanh Tra, and dance troupes.
Vietnamese-American singer Ho Le Thu will be included.
Singers will perform new songs composed by professional and amateur musicians participating in a composition contest launched by Le Tran Media in December.
The contest aims to entertain and encourage people living in the flood-affected central provinces such as Quang Binh, Ha Tinh, Thua Thien Hue, and Quang Ngai in October.
Songs in pop, dance and electronic music on themes related to love and life will be included.
Featured works include Gui Lai Dong Ba (Love for Dong Ba district of Thua Thien Hue), Mien Trung va Noi Nho (Thinking of the Central Region), Bao Oi (The Storm) and Xuan Ve Mien Trung (Spring in the Central Region).
Vietnamese dances will be featured.
“Through our concert, we wanted to celebrate life and love. We also wanted to show our love for the central region and people,” musician and the event’s art director Minh Nhien, said.
According to Nhien, the performers will not receive payment.
The event, Xuan Ve Mien Trung, will air at 2:40pm on January 23 on VTV8 channel and YouTube./.