Politics Vietnamese women's participation in UN peacekeeping operations impressive Vietnam has recorded an impressive percentage of women in UN peacekeeping operations, said Caitlin Wiesen, former Resident Representative of the UN Development Programme (UNDP) in Vietnam.

Politics War veterans’ 7th congress opens The 7th National Congress of the Vietnam War Veterans’ Association (VWVA) opened in Hanoi on December 30.

Politics Defence Minister greets officer of Cambodian Veterans Association Minister of National Defence Gen. Phan Van Giang hosted a reception for Vice-president and Secretary-general of the Cambodian Veterans Association (CVA) Gen. Kim Kun in Hanoi on December 29.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest December 30 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.