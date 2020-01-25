Culture - Sports ​Artisan dedicates life to ritual singing The beautiful melody of traditional instruments and the charming lyrics of chau van (trance ritual singing) have enchanted Ta Thi Bich Loc since she was a small child.

Culture - Sports Ginger jam makes Tet warm The ginger ‘jam’ made in Kim Long Ward, Hue City, in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue, stands out for its authenticity and absence of additives. The specialty is muchly consumed during Lunar New Year (Tet) festival.