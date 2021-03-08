Sunny Vietnam is social media project promoting Vietnam’s tourism and culture to the world. It aims to introduce the country, stimulate travel and shopping demand, and encourage young people to pursue traditional trades, thus developing the local economy.

The first video debuted in December 2019, featuring ox eye daisies - a typical image of Hanoi in autumn - and received a bunch of likes from viewers.

Last September, the channel won third prize in a video clip competition called “Vietnam NOW” run by the Ministry of Tourism./.

VNA