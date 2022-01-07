Citizen ID with electronic chips is used for QR scanning in Hanoi's urban railway system (Photo: VNA)

In the 2023-2025 period, e-identification and e-authentication are expected to be applied on all people conducting administrative procedures at one-stop-shop office at all levels.Meanwhile, in 2022-2023, the e-identification and e-authentication system will be upgraded, completed and applied in e-transactions serving socio-economic development.Major measures to implement the scheme include completing relevant legal regulations. Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam was assigned to direct the project implementation and settle all relevant matters.A working group on the project implementation will be formed with Minister of Public Security being the head. It aims to guide ministries, sectors and localities on realising tasks of the project, making periodic reports to Deputy PM Dam on the results./.