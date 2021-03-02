The database on population is the first component of the national digital population map system. It can show a lot of real-time data fields relating to population.

After a year of implementation, the national database on population now integrates national citizen IDs, birth registrations, death confirmations, and household registration book systems, removing unnecessary administrative procedures.

The Ministry of Public Security has basically completed the collection of national population information and moving data from the old system to the new system. All information gathered serves the production, issuance, and management of citizen’s ID cards.

The Ministry of Public Security aims at completing the national database on population and ID card issuance and management by July 1./.

VNA