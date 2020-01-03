Business Qatar Airways plans to increase flights on Doha-Da Nang route Qatar Airways plans to increase flights between Doha, Qatar, and Vietnam’s central city of Da Nang from four to seven flights per week in the second quarter of this year, just a year after the air route was launched in December 2018.

Business MoT proposes getting funds for runway, taxiway repair The Ministry of Transport (MoT) has proposed the government allocate the state budget or allow airport operators to use its revenue to repair runways and taxiways in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.

Business Transport sector makes significant progress in 2019 The transport and logistics sectors made significant progress last year, including a fall in traffic accidents, experts agreed during an online conference on January 2.

Business Export of main agricultural products down 5.3 percent in 2019 The combined export value of main agricultural products was estimated at 18.5 billion USD in 2019, down 5.3 percent year on year, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.