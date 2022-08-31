Port of Hai Phong offers free container storage on National Day holiday
The Port of Hai Phong JSC has announced that it will offer free storage for containers at ports under its management and operation in the northern city of Hai Phong during the National Day holiday from September 1 to 4.
Beneficiaries of the policy are containers with goods imported from ships, except for refrigerated containers that use electricity, at the Chua Ve and Tan Vu port branches.
Containers by customers without contracts with the company are not eligible for the fee exemption.
In July alone, the company’s revenue and profit exceeded 161.7 trillion VND (6.89 billion USD) and 42.56 trillion VND, up 19.3% and 31.9% against last year, respectively.
This year, the Port of Hai Phong has set to achieve 5-7% growth for its business and production targets; as well as ensure employment, income, and increase living standards for its employees./.